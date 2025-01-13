ICECREAM

IceCream AI is a DeFAI protocol that allows users to permissionlessly create and earn from Glaze Pools (GPs) based on their social media activity, primarily on X.

NameICECREAM

RankNo.3793

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05093646168676898,2025-03-18

Lowest Price0.000269589494391974,2025-01-13

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionIceCream AI is a DeFAI protocol that allows users to permissionlessly create and earn from Glaze Pools (GPs) based on their social media activity, primarily on X.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.