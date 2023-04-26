IRON

Iron Fish is building the encryption layer for crypto. It is a brand new Layer-1, Proof of Work chain where every transaction is encrypted, protecting sensitive user information with zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for validation. Their goal is for Iron Fish to be the privacy layer for all crypto, letting assets from other chains be transferred over to Iron Fish to gain the benefit of privacy.

NameIRON

RankNo.3980

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply63,601,628.75

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.636939574734836,2023-04-26

Lowest Price0.07877187701738696,2025-03-27

Public BlockchainIRON

IntroductionIron Fish is building the encryption layer for crypto. It is a brand new Layer-1, Proof of Work chain where every transaction is encrypted, protecting sensitive user information with zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for validation. Their goal is for Iron Fish to be the privacy layer for all crypto, letting assets from other chains be transferred over to Iron Fish to gain the benefit of privacy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.