ITHEUM

Itheum is the world's 1st decentralized data brokerage platform that transforms users' personal data into a highly tradable asset class. It provides Data Creators and Data Consumers with the tools required to "bridge" highly valuable personal data from web2 into web3 and to then trade data with a seamless UX that’s built on top of blockchain technology and decentralized governance.

NameITHEUM

RankNo.2146

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply486,440,336

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4864%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7435877424449285,2022-04-30

Lowest Price0.001010615402104703,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainEGLD

IntroductionItheum is the world's 1st decentralized data brokerage platform that transforms users' personal data into a highly tradable asset class. It provides Data Creators and Data Consumers with the tools required to "bridge" highly valuable personal data from web2 into web3 and to then trade data with a seamless UX that’s built on top of blockchain technology and decentralized governance.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.