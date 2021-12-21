IZI

izumi Finance provides Programmable Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) firstly on Ethereum with Uniswap V3, and then will extend the liquidity service to multi-chains with built-in DEX. It will help liquidity providers earn additional liquidity mining rewards as well as trading fees on Uniswap V3. On the other side, it will help protocols attract liquidity in an efficient and lasting way.

NameIZI

RankNo.1473

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply787,400,000

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3937%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.22582181306541096,2021-12-21

Lowest Price0.003707408845399886,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainETH

Introductionizumi Finance provides Programmable Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) firstly on Ethereum with Uniswap V3, and then will extend the liquidity service to multi-chains with built-in DEX. It will help liquidity providers earn additional liquidity mining rewards as well as trading fees on Uniswap V3. On the other side, it will help protocols attract liquidity in an efficient and lasting way.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
IZI/USDT
izumi Finance
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (IZI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
IZI/USDT
izumi Finance
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (IZI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...