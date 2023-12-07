JTO

JTO is a governance token of the Jito network, a service provider of Solana liquid staking with an open-source Solana validator client, allowing stakers to earn Solana staking reward and capture MEV via its MEV software suite.

NameJTO

RankNo.105

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.92%

Circulation Supply333,176,181.9

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,999,726.1799437

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.608309380488856,2023-12-07

Lowest Price0.5362303075154018,2023-12-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionJTO is a governance token of the Jito network, a service provider of Solana liquid staking with an open-source Solana validator client, allowing stakers to earn Solana staking reward and capture MEV via its MEV software suite.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
JTO/USDT
JITO
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (JTO)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
JTO/USDT
JITO
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (JTO)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...