KANGO

KANGO is a pixelized chameleon who was RUNNING down a bamboo tree one day until a lightning bolt sent him FLYING through the window of a secret tropical lab where he was SUCKED into an ASIC miner and became SPEED. He quickly rose to the top of the ecosystem...IN 10 DAYS! $KANGO is now a viral meme loved by $KAS enthusiasts. Our purpose is to help humans exit the matrix by introducing them to and getting them to use $KAS.

NameKANGO

RankNo.3678

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply287,000,000,000

Total Supply287,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000157848147221454,2024-12-01

Lowest Price0.000010338988743936,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainKRC20

IntroductionKANGO is a pixelized chameleon who was RUNNING down a bamboo tree one day until a lightning bolt sent him FLYING through the window of a secret tropical lab where he was SUCKED into an ASIC miner and became SPEED. He quickly rose to the top of the ecosystem...IN 10 DAYS! $KANGO is now a viral meme loved by $KAS enthusiasts. Our purpose is to help humans exit the matrix by introducing them to and getting them to use $KAS.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.