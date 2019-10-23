KAVA

Kava is a cross-chain DeFi platform offering collateralized loans and stablecoins to users of major crypto assets, including BTC, XRP, BNB, ATOM, etc. Users can collateralize their crypto assets in exchange of USDX, Kava's stablecoin. KAVA is the governance and staking token responsible for securing the network and voting on key parameters.

NameKAVA

RankNo.130

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.33%

Circulation Supply1,082,853,386

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,082,853,386

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-10-23 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.46 USDT

All-Time High9.19263002,2021-09-09

Lowest Price0.24832868419474186,2024-08-05

Public BlockchainKAVA

