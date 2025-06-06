KBBB

NameKBBB

RankNo.2208

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.28%

Circulation Supply999,998,669

Max Supply999,998,669

Total Supply999,998,669

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06981682686058434,2025-06-06

Lowest Price0.000526080312397073,2025-06-13

Public BlockchainSOL

Introduction

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.