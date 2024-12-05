KDX

Kodexa (KDX) is the official utility token of Mosaic Alpha, an innovative decentralized crypto asset management platform. The token is built on the Binance Smart Chain Network. Users can stake Kodexa (KDX) on Mosaic Alpha to reduce platform fees, maximize earnings from token baskets, advance through the affiliat system, and unlock exclusive benefits in the Affiliate Booster program, with more utilities planned as the ecosystem expands. Kodexa token supports the creation and management of token baskets on the Mosaic Alpha plaform.

NameKDX

RankNo.5561

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply699,950,000

Total Supply699,950,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03729922025269791,2024-12-05

Lowest Price0.01823766220164422,2025-06-05

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.