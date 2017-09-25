KNC

“KyberNetwork”, an on-chain decentralized exchange providing several useful applications, including building a practical exchange and providing payment APIs for merchants and users to instantly convert tokens effortlessly and “trustlessly”.

Issue Date2017-09-25 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.5 USDT

All-Time High5.715659905177939,2022-04-28

Lowest Price0.25991972993251367,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction“KyberNetwork”, an on-chain decentralized exchange providing several useful applications, including building a practical exchange and providing payment APIs for merchants and users to instantly convert tokens effortlessly and “trustlessly”.

