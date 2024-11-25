LKY

Luckycoin, the blockchain that Doge forked in 2013 - returns after 11 years of dormancy! The longest-running memecoin blockchain lives on in 2024!

NameLKY

RankNo.1447

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.05%

Circulation Supply12,070,868

Max Supply20,000,000

Total Supply12,070,868

Circulation Rate0.6035%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High17.01555375778228,2024-11-25

Lowest Price0.1451754168803282,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainLUCKYCOIN

IntroductionLuckycoin, the blockchain that Doge forked in 2013 - returns after 11 years of dormancy! The longest-running memecoin blockchain lives on in 2024!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

