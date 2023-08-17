LQR

Laqira Protocol is a DeFi hub with innovative products including LaqiraPay, LaqiDex and TaBit.

NameLQR

RankNo.1255

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,38%

Circulation Supply81 623 663

Max Supply0

Total Supply2 500 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.518643993636471,2024-12-05

Lowest Price0.003177412953362381,2023-08-17

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionLaqira Protocol is a DeFi hub with innovative products including LaqiraPay, LaqiDex and TaBit.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.