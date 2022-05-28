LUNA

The new Terra network will inherit the deep developer pool and passionate LUNAtic community that made Terra Classic the 2nd largest smart contract blockchain behind Ethereum.

NameLUNA

RankNo.298

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.58%

Circulation Supply709,984,438.91686

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,186,707,049

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High19.543333500985746,2022-05-28

Lowest Price0.1370264011350582,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainLUNA2

