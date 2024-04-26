MANEKI

Maneki is a memecoin on the Solana Chain

NameMANEKI

RankNo.962

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply8,858,766,369

Max Supply8,858,766,369

Total Supply8,858,766,369

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02773969804284044,2024-04-26

Lowest Price0.000845983209043834,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionManeki is a memecoin on the Solana Chain

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.