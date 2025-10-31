MB

Built for agents. Governed by humans. Trusted by everyone. The native token of the MineBlue ecosystem that powers permissions, reputation, governance, and the future of autonomous commerce.

NameMB

RankNo.3970

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06603050623536078,2025-11-03

Lowest Price0.015094647497112078,2025-10-31

Public BlockchainBSC

