MENGO

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is a crypto token on the Chiliz blockchain. It is designed for fans of a leading Brazilian association football club, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (known simply as Flamengo). The token gives you access to a variety of benefits, rewards and decision-making opportunities related to the Brazilian football giant.

NameMENGO

RankNo.1771

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%8,40

Circulation Supply11.863.488

Max Supply30.000.000

Total Supply30.000.000

Circulation Rate0.3954%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.032450914997048,2021-11-10

Lowest Price0,2021-11-29

Public BlockchainCHZ

IntroductionFlamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is a crypto token on the Chiliz blockchain. It is designed for fans of a leading Brazilian association football club, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (known simply as Flamengo). The token gives you access to a variety of benefits, rewards and decision-making opportunities related to the Brazilian football giant.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.