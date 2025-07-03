METAX

Meta xStock (METAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. METAx tracks the price of Meta Platforms, Inc (the underlying). METAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Meta Platforms, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameMETAX

RankNo.1536

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)134,608.53%

Circulation Supply5,999.91168424

Max Supply∞

Total Supply5,999.91168424

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1543.8216023323089,2025-07-03

Lowest Price603.4385636686472,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

