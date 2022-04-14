MET

Meteora is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Solana, focused on delivering a secure, sustainable, and composable liquidity infrastructure for the Solana ecosystem and the broader DeFi space. It stands out with innovative features such as DLMM Pools, Dynamic AMM Pools, and Dynamic Vaults - all designed to enhance liquidity efficiency and maximize yield generation for users.

NameMET

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionMeteora is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Solana, focused on delivering a secure, sustainable, and composable liquidity infrastructure for the Solana ecosystem and the broader DeFi space. It stands out with innovative features such as DLMM Pools, Dynamic AMM Pools, and Dynamic Vaults - all designed to enhance liquidity efficiency and maximize yield generation for users.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.