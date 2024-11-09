MLC

My Lovely Planet is the Web3 mobile App to protect the environment, accelerated by the Ubisoft Lab, and powered by the Polygon blockchain.

NameMLC

RankNo.797

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.01%

Circulation Supply58,374,355.93000001

Max Supply229,999,998

Total Supply229,999,998

Circulation Rate0.2538%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9810564877928539,2024-12-17

Lowest Price0.07323672467418013,2024-11-09

Public BlockchainMATIC

