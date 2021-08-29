MOOV

dotmoovs is Gamifying sports in the ultimate Play2Earn platform powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyze videos of players performing sports challenges. $MOOV is the native currency of Dotmoovs, which is used to pay setup fees and reward players.

NameMOOV

RankNo.2034

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply731,180,094

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09832978,2021-08-29

Lowest Price0.00066401322455994,2024-04-27

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

