MSB

MISBLOC (Medical Information Service with Blockchain) is a medical service ecosystem, which is based on blockchain technology. In short, MISBLOC offers a sustainable medical service ecosystem, by utilizing selected medication information in a combination with a blockchain technology in the MyData era, which is the era of big data of individual lifelog, that connects telecommunication-medical-financial spheres.

NameMSB

RankNo.2466

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply199,019,940

Max Supply0

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.21040468,2021-06-29

Lowest Price0,2020-11-11

Public BlockchainKLAY

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.