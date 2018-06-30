MX

MX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, its main purpose is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings.

NameMX

RankNo.149

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)11.10%

Circulation Supply92,748,334

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply416,185,834

Circulation Rate0.0927%

Issue Date2018-06-30 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0092 USDT

All-Time High5.85335603455073,2024-04-09

Lowest Price0.0420566690384,2019-11-25

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, its main purpose is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
MX/EUR
MX Token
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MX)
--
24h Amount (EUR)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MX/EUR
MX Token
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MX)
--
24h Amount (EUR)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...