NAKA

Nakamoto Games offers gamers worldwide the opportunity to participate in countless blockchain-based games and generate a sustainable and sizable income.

NameNAKA

RankNo.623

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6,83%

Circulation Supply105 763 651,99999112

Max Supply180 000 000

Total Supply180 000 000

Circulation Rate0.5875%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.00098225266129,2021-10-15

Lowest Price0,2021-10-15

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionNakamoto Games offers gamers worldwide the opportunity to participate in countless blockchain-based games and generate a sustainable and sizable income.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
NAKA/USDC
Nakamoto Games
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (NAKA)
--
24h Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
NAKA/USDC
Nakamoto Games
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (NAKA)
--
24h Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...