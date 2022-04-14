NAM

Namada is the Composable Privacy Layer of the Multichain. It is a proof-of-stake layer-1 blockchain that protects users’ personal data by providing a shielded asset hub and enabling shielded cross-chain transactions. Namada is capable of supporting any asset and can be used to retrofit data protection to existing chains, dapps, tokens, and NFTs. Primarily built in Rust, Namada uses CometBFT consensus and the IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) protocol for multichain interoperability, but can be upgraded to support additional ecosystems beyond IBC. By leveraging advanced cryptographic standards like zk-SNARKs and its potential for interoperability, Namada positions itself as a useful cryptographic primitive for users to protect their on-chain data while interoperating with a wide variety of other blockchains and protocols.

NameNAM

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainNAMADA

