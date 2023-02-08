NAP

The Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli Fan Token allows $NAP fans to have a tokenized share of influence on team decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions, and in doing so, earn rewards and money-can't-buy experiences.

NameNAP

RankNo.1410

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)31.21%

Circulation Supply4,319,562

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,995,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.872712934817597,2023-02-08

Lowest Price0.6795598926375223,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainCHZ

Sector

