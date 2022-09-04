NEOX

Neoxa is an innovative Hybrid Proof of Work cryptocurrency that seamlessly merges the realms of gaming and cryptocurrency.

NameNEOX

RankNo.4844

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply21,000,000,000

Total Supply7,852,053,208.127388

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02459713600757234,2022-09-04

Lowest Price0.000166107627812403,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainNEOX

Sector

Social Media

