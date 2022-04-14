NIGHT

Midnight is a new generation of blockchain, developed by Charles Hoskinson - the cofounder of Ethereum and founder of Cardano, that uses zero-knowledge (“ZK”) proof technology to offer utility without compromising data protection or ownership, enabling applications that safeguard user, commercial, and transaction data and metadata. The Midnight protocol combines the use of a ZK proofs-based, public-private dual-state ledger architecture to protect data, with a composite, dual-component tokenomics design to protect metadata.

IntroductionMidnight is a new generation of blockchain, developed by Charles Hoskinson - the cofounder of Ethereum and founder of Cardano, that uses zero-knowledge (“ZK”) proof technology to offer utility without compromising data protection or ownership, enabling applications that safeguard user, commercial, and transaction data and metadata. The Midnight protocol combines the use of a ZK proofs-based, public-private dual-state ledger architecture to protect data, with a composite, dual-component tokenomics design to protect metadata.

