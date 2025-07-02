NVDAX

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. NVDAx tracks the price of NVIDIA Corp (the underlying). NVDAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of NVIDIA Corp, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameNVDAX

RankNo.812

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5 017,80%

Circulation Supply103 553,65399577

Max Supply

Total Supply103 553,65399577

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High211.55444406079573,2025-10-29

Lowest Price150.17117069595338,2025-07-02

Public BlockchainSOL

