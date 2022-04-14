NXT

NEXST is an AI-driven entertainment infrastructure that turns the full spectrum of fan experiences into on-chain, verifiable value. Blending a proven Web2 model with VR, AI, games, and RWA collectable digital cards, we’re building a new paradigm of fan continuity—a unified digital economy for global engagement.

NameNXT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply600 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionNEXST is an AI-driven entertainment infrastructure that turns the full spectrum of fan experiences into on-chain, verifiable value. Blending a proven Web2 model with VR, AI, games, and RWA collectable digital cards, we’re building a new paradigm of fan continuity—a unified digital economy for global engagement.

Sector

Social Media

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