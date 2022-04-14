NXT

NEXST is an AI-driven entertainment infrastructure that turns the full spectrum of fan experiences into on-chain, verifiable value. Blending a proven Web2 model with VR, AI, games, and RWA collectable digital cards, we’re building a new paradigm of fan continuity—a unified digital economy for global engagement.

NameNXT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply600 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionNEXST is an AI-driven entertainment infrastructure that turns the full spectrum of fan experiences into on-chain, verifiable value. Blending a proven Web2 model with VR, AI, games, and RWA collectable digital cards, we’re building a new paradigm of fan continuity—a unified digital economy for global engagement.

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etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

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MEXC is your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
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NXT/USDT
NEXST
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24H Amount (USDT)
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Order Book
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Order Book
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Open Orders (0)
Order History
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MEXC is your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
NXT/USDT
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24h High
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24h Low
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24H Volume (NXT)
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24H Amount (USDT)
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Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
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