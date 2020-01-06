OGN

Origin Token (OGN) is Origin Protocol’s native governance and value accrual token. It promotes open economic access through a composable and multichain product suite that unlocks opportunities for yield generation across the space. Origin’s products are built to be permissionless and composable, allowing for integration with other DeFi primitives. Users can stake OGN for xOGN and earn a share of revenue generated by all of Origin’s products, cultivating a user-first platform.

NameOGN

RankNo.579

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.84%

Circulation Supply700,811,886

Max Supply1,409,664,846

Total Supply1,409,664,846

Circulation Rate0.4971%

Issue Date2020-01-06 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.136 USDT

All-Time High3.38825924,2021-04-08

Lowest Price0.04562278552399471,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

