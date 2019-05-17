OKB

OKB is the OKEx utility token released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx, that enables users to access the crypto exchange’s special features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, grant users access to voting and governance on the platform, and reward users for holding OKB.

NameOKB

RankNo.34

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0009%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.82%

Circulation Supply60,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High73.82613364290299,2024-03-13

Lowest Price1.25311487482,2019-05-17

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

