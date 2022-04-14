OKM

Okami provide a unique Web3 Wallet service and credit card offering that allows users to contribute to society while investing and trading cryptocurrency. When users use the OKAMI Card, a credit card linked to the OKAMI Wallet, the fees associated with the card are donated to animal welfare organizations. Furthermore, the OKAMI Coins (OKM) stored in the OKAMI Wallet are consumed during transactions, with a portion of them being allocated to support animal protection efforts.

NameOKM

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionOkami provide a unique Web3 Wallet service and credit card offering that allows users to contribute to society while investing and trading cryptocurrency. When users use the OKAMI Card, a credit card linked to the OKAMI Wallet, the fees associated with the card are donated to animal welfare organizations. Furthermore, the OKAMI Coins (OKM) stored in the OKAMI Wallet are consumed during transactions, with a portion of them being allocated to support animal protection efforts.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.