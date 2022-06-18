OP

Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution Optimism introduced its new governance token OP for the Token House – one of the two hubs constituting the protocol’s new governance system, Optimism Collective. Early users of the network will be granted the opportunity to receive OP airdrops in Q2, 2022, which accounts for 5% of the asset’s total supply.

NameOP

RankNo.63

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)13.15%

Circulation Supply1,714,909,778

Max Supply4,294,967,296

Total Supply4,294,967,296

Circulation Rate0.3992%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.851507085185996,2024-03-06

Lowest Price0.40050768516633495,2022-06-18

Public BlockchainNONE

Sector

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.