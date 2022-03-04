OSMO

Osmosis is an advanced AMM protocol built using the Cosmos SDK that will allow developers to design build, and deploy their own customized AMMs.

NameOSMO

RankNo.268

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.11%

Circulation Supply728,200,484.060037

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply997,024,219.861611

Circulation Rate0.7282%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.205719225524819,2022-03-04

Lowest Price0.19715970705026067,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainOSMO

