Pudgy Penguins is launching a memecoin - $PENGU. The Pudgy Penguins community can only be so large with an NFT and the types of holders are limited to wealthy individuals because the NFTs are so expensive. $PENGU is a memecoin that allows everyone to participate in the Pudgy Penguins brand no matter the individual's economic status. We are targeting everyone who loves the penguin brand and meme as well as the CT audience who have been priced out of our NFTs.

NamePENGU

RankNo.95

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.13%

Circulation Supply62,860,396,090.04

Max Supply0

Total Supply88,888,888,888

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05738,2024-12-17

Lowest Price0.003714633269373105,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionPudgy Penguins is launching a memecoin - $PENGU. The Pudgy Penguins community can only be so large with an NFT and the types of holders are limited to wealthy individuals because the NFTs are so expensive. $PENGU is a memecoin that allows everyone to participate in the Pudgy Penguins brand no matter the individual's economic status. We are targeting everyone who loves the penguin brand and meme as well as the CT audience who have been priced out of our NFTs.

