PHL

Philcoin is the world’s first philanthropic coin that’s changing the way giving happens. Built on the belief that everyone should have the power to give and receive, Philcoin is the Get2Give rewards token within the PhilSocial ecosystem: users earn rewards through referrals, transactions, and platform engagement, and unlock those rewards by giving back to verified causes.

NamePHL

RankNo.4070

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9330571942012122,2022-04-10

Lowest Price0.000828659014263877,2024-05-22

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.