Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and given to the community upon its creation. This decentralization of power has allowed Pitbull to flourish as a 100% community-driven project that receives markedly engaged holders and rapid growth on a daily basis. It has become a unique social experiment in which the investors are integrated into the project both from a community and developmental standpoint.

NamePIT

RankNo.1110

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply40,192,158,063,660,000

Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4019%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00000001,2021-04-15

Lowest Price0,2021-05-05

Public BlockchainBSC

