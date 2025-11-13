PLANCK

Planck is a modular infrastructure stack, composed of Planck₀, a Layer-0 protocol for launching AI chains and DePIN protocols, and Planck₁, a compute-native Layer-1 blockchain with embedded GPU utility and tokenized infrastructure. Planck powers the full lifecycle of AI—enabling developers and enterprises to build, train, and deploy models on decentralized, enterprise-grade GPU infrastructure at a fraction of the cost of traditional cloud providers.

NamePLANCK

RankNo.2028

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.43%

Circulation Supply76,556,786

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1531%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.9983808504073908,2025-11-13

Lowest Price0.011706576515113828,2025-12-21

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

