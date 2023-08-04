PLB

Paladeum solves the scalability problem of offline banks as a banking platform for electronic money and protection services using blockchain technology. The traditional banking system is far from the spirit of Web 3.0, Paladeum will reform the current unfair banking system to provide an equal system for all.

NamePLB

RankNo.3826

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.6526486093562864,2023-08-04

Lowest Price0.35504066971432435,2023-12-29

Public BlockchainPLB

Sector

Social Media

