PLTRON

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

NamePLTRON

RankNo.2087

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)140,213.58%

Circulation Supply5,626.8659422

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,626.8659422

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High215.93806231164194,2025-11-03

Lowest Price147.70518558370705,2025-11-21

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOndo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.