PNG

Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap, features a native governance token called PNG that is fully community distributed and is capable of trading all tokens issued on Ethereum and Avalanche.

NamePNG

RankNo.624

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,45%

Circulation Supply220 373 971

Max Supply230 000 000

Total Supply230 000 000

Circulation Rate0.9581%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.98749156,2021-08-25

Lowest Price0.010871739675202628,2023-10-24

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.