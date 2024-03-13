POL

POL is a next-generation token that can power a vast ecosystem of ZK-based L2 chains. It does that via a native re-staking protocol that allows POL holders to validate multiple chains and perform multiple roles on each of those chains, turning POL into a hyperproductive token.

NamePOL

RankNo.48

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0005%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.31%

Circulation Supply10,564,209,316.252495

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,564,209,326.252495

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.285660815666811,2024-03-13

Lowest Price0.09846157937760518,2026-01-01

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPOL is a next-generation token that can power a vast ecosystem of ZK-based L2 chains. It does that via a native re-staking protocol that allows POL holders to validate multiple chains and perform multiple roles on each of those chains, turning POL into a hyperproductive token.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

