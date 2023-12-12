POPCAT

Popcat is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NamePOPCAT

RankNo.137

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.51%

Circulation Supply979,973,184.6

Max Supply979,973,220.96

Total Supply979,973,220.96

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.067410259204997,2024-11-17

Lowest Price0.000008429262052485,2023-12-12

Public BlockchainSOL

