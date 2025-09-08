PTB

PortalToBitcoin introduces an innovative non-custodial cross-chain infrastructure designed to enable secure, efficient, and trust-minimized trading between Bitcoin and other blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana. The core of PortalToBitcoin’s infrastructure is powered by its proprietary BitScaler technology, an advanced framework developed specifically to scale Bitcoin transactions effectively and sustainably, thereby enhancing its capacity to support decentralized finance (DeFi) and broader blockchain applications.

NamePTB

RankNo.1210

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.25%

Circulation Supply2,581,152,267.9756737

Max Supply8,400,000,000

Total Supply5,258,400,000

Circulation Rate0.3072%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08213221598557312,2025-09-08

Lowest Price0.002377789648408033,2026-01-02

Public BlockchainETH

