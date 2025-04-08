PUMP

PumpBTC is a liquid staking protocol on Babylon that enables BTC holders to participate in Babylon staking while maintaining liquidity for extra rewards. Our new platform, BTC-fi Yield Vault, aims to provide CeFi-level security alongside scalable DeFi returns denominated in BTC.

NamePUMP

RankNo.883

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.76%

Circulation Supply285,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.285%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.23385128396045374,2025-04-23

Lowest Price0.026659353975538883,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainETH

