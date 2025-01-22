PX

Not Pixel is a revolutionary Telegram-native gaming platform on the TON blockchain, with $PX as its core asset. Launched exclusively on DEX, $PX champions organic growth and real-world utility, driven by a "conviction over convenience" philosophy. Our goal: a fun, sustainable pixel ecosystem for millions.

NamePX

RankNo.1385

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply195,429,289

Max Supply225,000,000

Total Supply225,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8685%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6980940488628328,2025-01-22

Lowest Price0.010739376351783054,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
PX/USDT
PX
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (PX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
