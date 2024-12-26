RBNT

Redbelly Network is the world’s first formally verified blockchain, developed at the University of Sydney in collaboration with CSIRO, the Australian National Science Agency. Patent #12093247 granted in the United States.Redbelly enables asset issuers to tokenise assets into compliant on-chain structured products.

NameRBNT

RankNo.3639

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.48118740230883084,2024-12-26

Lowest Price0.01586912171262536,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainREDBELLY

IntroductionRedbelly Network is the world’s first formally verified blockchain, developed at the University of Sydney in collaboration with CSIRO, the Australian National Science Agency. Patent #12093247 granted in the United States.Redbelly enables asset issuers to tokenise assets into compliant on-chain structured products.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
RBNT/USDT
Redbelly Network
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (RBNT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
RBNT/USDT
Redbelly Network
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (RBNT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...