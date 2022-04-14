RCADE

The RCADE Network is a decentralized blockchain redefining media, entertainment, and gaming. Decentralised infrastructure forms the backbone of our ecosystem, with player-powered RCADE Nodes at its heart. Initial node deployment phases provide decentralised storage capabilities, ensuring reliability, data integrity, and censorship resistance across games. In recognition of their critical role, node operators will be rewarded with significant $RCADE incentives, ensuring sustained engagement, operational longevity, and alignment of interests within the ecosystem. Get ready to power the network.

NameRCADE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply40 000 000 000

Total Supply40 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

