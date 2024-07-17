RC
RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
NameRC
RankNo.1814
Market Cap$0.00
Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00
Market Share%
Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%
Circulation Supply206,354,380
Max Supply1,000,000,000
Total Supply1,000,000,000
Circulation Rate0.2063%
Issue Date--
The price at which the asset was first issued--
All-Time High0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17
Lowest Price0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23
Public BlockchainLAVA
IntroductionRebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
Sector
Social Media
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.