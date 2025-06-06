REACT

Reactive Network is an execution layer enabling reactive smart contracts to monitor on-chain and off-chain events and execute the instant a trigger fires. Powered by the high-speed ReactVM and a Proof-of-Stake validator set, it plugs into any chain, enabling DeFi, AI, gaming, and DePIN apps to enjoy millisecond-level, fully on-chain automation—no opaque off-chain bots required. $REACT is the community-owned engine behind it all: every gas payment, event-processing fee, and validator stake is settled in $REACT, with zero VC allocation. As network fees are burned while new rewards are minted, the tokenomics tilt deflationary at scale, tightening supply in step with adoption.

NameREACT

RankNo.3760

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.16187333499223439,2025-10-28

Lowest Price0.01737960734108853,2025-06-06

Public BlockchainETH

